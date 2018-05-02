Six honored for ‘Eagle Watch’ support

Six volunteers were honored for long-time support of The Dalles Dam Eagle Watch with Volunteer Excellence Coins from the Corps Foundation.

“What volunteers began as a one-time event for our agencies has snowballed into an annual expectation by the community. It continues to grow, thanks to our excellent volunteers,” said Amber Tilton, a park ranger with The Dalles Lock and Dam.

Tilton awarded the coins during the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum’s board meeting on April 25.

Retired U.S. Forest Service Park Ranger Linda Turner, who was in charge of raptor education programing until 2014, was honored alongside Dr. Jean Cypher, director of the Rowena Wildlife Clinic; and Ron Kikel, an information assistant with forest service. Also honored were three volunteers from the Discovery Center: Executive Director Carolyn Purcell, raptor education coordinator Bambi Foy, and raptor education department volunteer Linda Davis.

Eagle Watch has been an annual event since 2011 with the goal of promoting environmental education. Volunteers present live raptors for show-and-tell so visitors can ask questions and learn about the role of the birds in the ecosystem. They are also given the opportunity to see bald eagles in their natural habitat. The event is usually held in the winter when bald eagles arrive in the Gorge from the north and other areas. The program is organized by Corps park rangers and volunteers from the forest service’s Mount Hood Ranger District, the Rowena Wildlife Clinic and the Discovery Center.

“Our dedicated volunteers were and are instrumental in making this event possible by providing creative, interpretive, live raptor education and staff support year after year,” Tilton said.