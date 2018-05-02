Softball rally comes up short

No. 4-ranked Hood River Valley led by a 7-1 margin through four and a half innings of action and held off a late Riverhawk rally in its 10-6 varsity softball victory Tuesday at 16th Street Ballpark.

Down by six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, TD rallied for two runs on a hit by pitch to Lauryn Belanger, followed by a two-run home run off the bat of No. 9 hitter, Emma Weir, which made it 7-3.

The Eagles (17-4 overall, 5-4 league) tacked on three sixth-inning runs to swell their lead to 10-3, but the Riverhawks bounced back with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the sixth, as Bailey LeBreton followed back-to-back singles by Kilee Hoylman and Jodi Thomasian with a three-run home run to left field, making it, 10-6.

With two outs, TD put two more runners on base after singles from Maddie Troutt and Ella Salvatori.

Hood River Valley starter Lauren Decker wiggled out of the jam with an inning-ending groundout to third.

Decker walked Kathryn Bradford to lead off the seventh, but a sacrifice bunt, an out at home on a steal attempt and a groundout to second base ended the game.

TD stranded three runners, had one runner retired on a run-and-hit attempt that turned into a double play in the first, and one runner was out on an attempted steal of home.

Bradford was 2 for 3 with a double, a walk and a run scored, Hoylman notched two hits, scored a run and drove in one, Thomasian went 1 for 3, and both Troutt and Salvatori, late substitutions, picked up a hit each.

Weir had her home run and two RBIs in three at-bats, while LeBreton drove in three with her homer, scored a run and finished 1 for 3.

From the circle, LeBreton allowed 10 runs, seven earned, on 12 hits, with four walks, two hit batters and seven strikeouts to get the losing decision.

Decker allowed nine hits, walked hit a batter and struck out 10 Riverhawk batters in her complete-game victory.

The Dalles (7-15-1, 0-9) travels to No. 1-ranked Pendleton (19-1, 9-0) at 4:30 p.m. Friday.