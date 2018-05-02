TD baseball loses to Hood River, 19-3

Although The Dalles baseball team is dealing with three straight losses to Hood River Valley, the third a 19-3 setback at home Tuesday, they can control their own postseason destiny with victories over Pendleton and Hermiston in the next two contests.

A win over Pendleton evens the series at 2-apiece and a home triumph versus Hermiston on May 8 gives The Dalles the tiebreaker edge and a state play-in berth.

“We got to get these next two if we want to get in the playoffs, there’s no question about it,” TD head coach Steve Sugg said. “We have played both Pendleton and Hermiston close in our games, but we know those losses should have been wins if we made the plays when we needed to. It comes down to these next two games to see if this team has the heart to get the job done.”

In Tuesday’s tilt, No. 10 Hood River Valley (12-10 overall, 6-3 league) scored six runs in the top of the first inning and broke open a 6-1 advantage with a five-run fourth.

TD got as close as an 11-3 deficit after a two-run bottom of the fourth inning, until HRV plated eight runs in the sixth.

In all, TD pitchers combined to give up 18 runs, 16 earned, on 15 hits and nine walks. The Hawk defense also committed four errors.

The Dalles totaled five hits and three walks, with Zach Anderson going 2 for 3 with a run and three RBIs, as he drove in all three runs, two on a 370-foot home run to left field in the fourth inning.

Dominic Smith added two hits and a run scored in three at-bats, Jordan Wetmore was 1 for 3, Gabe Helseth walked and scored a run, and Henry Lee received two walks in his two plate appearances.

Hood River starter Trenton Hough gave up three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in five frames for the win.

Caden Leiblein was 3 for 5 with a run scored and four RBIs, Greyson Losee added three hits, scored three times and drove in a run, and JJ Mears was 1 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs to lead the Eagles.

The Dalles (5-15, 2-7) heads to No. 7 Pendleton (13-8, 7-2) for a single game at 4:30 p.m. Friday.