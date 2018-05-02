TD tennis almost nets three victories in loss at HRV

Dalia Mondragon scored a three-set tiebreaker win at No. 2 singles, and The Dalles girls’ tennis team nearly had two other wins in doubles play, but lost in tiebreakers in a 7-1 road loss to Hood River Valley in a varsity match Tuesday at Hood River.
“Despite the score, this was a great outing for us, especially for our doubles teams,” TD head coach Debby Jones said. “This was really a huge improvement from even over the weekend (at the Bend Tournament). There were a couple of nail biter tie-breakers that gave the girls a taste of what it could be.”
Mondragon faced Jordan Ziegner at No. 2 singles, as each player traded 6-2 wins to force a third set.
In the finale, things went down to the wire, in an 11-all battle, until Mondragon hammered across the last two points for the 13-11 triumph.
At No. 2 doubles, the Riverhawk tandem of Mireya Huila and Liz Leon went the distance against HRV’s Alina Harsanyi and Barrett Ihde.
The Hood River duo won the first set, 6-4, but then Huila and Leon scored a 7-5 win to move the match to a third set.
There, Harsanyi and Ihde eventually outlasted the TD duo by picking up the last two set points to take a 13-11 win.
TD’s No. 3 doubles of Karla Najera and Pearl Guzman also had a back-and-forth slugfest for three sets versus HRV’s Sally Evans and Kali Wetherell.
After losing 3-6 in the opening set, Najera and Guzman got the winning edge in the second set, 6-4, and played a spirited tiebreaker round, where the Hood River team got the two-point winner, 12-10.
Yahaira Alvarez lost her No. 1 singles match, 0-6, 0-6, Michaela Haight lost at No. 3 singles, 0-6, 1-6, and Arlette Santillan was upended at No. 3 singles, 3-6, 0-6.
The No. 1 doubles team of Lupita Contreras and Natalie Varland lost 2-6, 2-6, and Kristy Warren and Delainney Lobato could not catch a break in their 5-7, 2-6, No. 4 doubles loss.
In addition to the strength of her varsity group, Jones said that the junior varsity squad had a solid outing and their results have been the program’s best in more than 10 years as a collective unit.
Jones will get her players prepared for district action.
“We have a week to put the whole package together for district,” Jones said. “We need to give this young group a chance to experience everything as we build for the future.”
