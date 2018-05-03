Time to clean up

Residents are encouraged to load up yard debris and large items, such as furniture, for disposal at the 31st annual Community Clean Up on Saturday, May 5.

Items can be brought at no cost from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to the old Wasco County maintenance yard, which is located at the corner of West 10th and Walnut streets.

Unauthorized dumping at the site outside of these hours could jeopardize the future of this event, say city officials.

Citizens are encouraged to separate usable goods from trash. No kitchen garbage or food waste will be accepted.

In addition, no tires, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, computers, monitors or televisions will be accepted. No business or commercial waste can be left at the site.

Gently-used items may be donated to the on-site Reuse Fair. Event participants may pick up “new” treasures from the fair area at no cost.

Lines for the cleanup event are long and move slowly. To alleviate traffic congestion, drivers are asked to travel westbound on 10th Street to the collection site and then turn right onto Walnut Street so waiting trucks can pull to the side of the road.

Yard debris will be recycled, so leaves, grass and clippings need to be placed in paper bags. Bundle branches with string or twine.

Friends and neighbors are encouraged to help the elderly or handicapped dispose of unwanted items.

For more information about the program, go to thedalles.org and scroll to “In the News” on the home page.