Dalles Main Street plans Downtown Market for summer

THE DALLES – The Dalles Main Street has found a way to offer smaller organizations a way to sell their goods and generate foot traffic in downtown The Dalles.

In June, Downtown Main Street will host a Downtown Market on Washington Street between First and Second Streets. The market will start June 1 and run through October 19. The market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The idea behind the market is to provide a space for home-based businesses, non-profit organizations and local makers a place to showcase their goods. said Bunny Henningsen, tourist marketing coordinator for The Dalles Main Street.

Not only will their goods be viewed by people in the downtown area but will be seen by cruise ships visitors stopping in The Dalles, she said.

Henningsen has designed the market to alternate between a retail popup market and a makers’ market. The first and third Fridays will be the retail popup while the second and fourth Fridays will be the makers’ market.

Main Street is also making it easier for vendors to participate. Henningsen explained that many markets require a business owner or artist to man their booth. But for The Dalles Downtown Market, a vendor can designate a representative to work their booth.

Sometimes this requirement will keep makers from a market because they have another job they must work, she continued.

Henningsen hopes this will allow more makers and home-based businesses to participate.

While the market gives exposure to local makers, Main Street hopes that it will bring more exposure for downtown business. They hope it will increase foot traffic in the downtown area and mean more visitors for downtown visitors.

The organization says markets can increase sales, raise property values and provide a positive visitor experience.

For more information about the Downtown Market, call Henningsen at 541-370-2966 or email her at tourmarketing@gmail.com