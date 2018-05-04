Father-son duo debut handcrafted luggage

HOOD RIVER – Larry Wilson and his son Alex are always building and creating.

The father-son duo has built their career and reputation as custom furniture builders creating pieces for businesses and individuals. They own INHOUSE PDX, where they still build furniture

But a new opportunity rose from a new idea. Larry and Alex wanted to design and make bags as well as other items for travel and home.

From this was born Roam and Shelter. A name that encompasses the idea of traveling and being home.

“We are creating a lifestyle brand,” Larry said.

Currently, their best seller is their backpack. It could be used for day-to-day purposes or taken out on the trail. The waterproof bag is made of waxed canvas, has a waterproof liner and features a padded spot for a laptop.

The idea for the backpack came from Larry’s son. He was unhappy with his choices and wanted something sturdier.

For Roam and Shelter, the pair also makes and sells duffle bags, totes and stools.

In addition to selling items that the Wilsons have made, Larry said they plan to carry items made by small, local companies. Ideally, they would be from the Portland and Hood River area, but the family is open to selling items made by Pacific Northwest companies.

Roam and Shelter is at 114 Third Street. For more information, call them at 541-308-0061