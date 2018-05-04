Gallup honors Northwest Farm Credit with workplace award

SPOKANE, Wash. – Northwest Farm Credit Services received the 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award.

The award was created to recognize organizations for their extraordinary ability to create engaged workplace cultures that drive business outcomes.

Northwest Farm Credit Services is a financial cooperative that supports agriculture and rural communities with credit and financial services. The company serves customers through 44 branch offices located throughout the Northwest and its corporate headquarters office in Spokane. Northwest Farm Credit Services as an office in The Dalles.

“The team at Northwest FCS has been honored for the second year in a row with the Gallup Great Workplace Award,” said Phil DiPofi, Northwest FCS president and CEO. “I am proud of our employees and their collective effort to develop a unique and special culture of engagement and service to our customers and rural communities.”

Northwest FCS joins an elite group of 39 organizations from around the world that average 14 engaged employees for every one actively disengaged employee, which is nearly seven times the rate in the U.S. and more than 15 times the rate for workforces globally.

Gallup’s scientific research links employee engagement to nine integral performance outcomes: customer satisfaction, profitability, productivity, turnover, employee safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism and quality.

A panel of Gallup workplace experts evaluates applicants and assesses them against criteria established by the most comprehensive workplace study conducted.

As a member of the more than 100-year-old Farm Credit System, Northwest FCS is an $11 billion financial cooperative providing financing and related services to farmers, ranchers, commercial fishermen, timber producers, agribusinesses, rural homeowners and crop insurance customers in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

For more information about the credit service, visit their website at northwestfcs.com.