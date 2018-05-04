Letter to the Editor: Bind yourself to God

To the editor:

Jesus was a Jew. The word “Christian” is used twice in the New Testament, never by Jesus.

Are Jews being persecuted? Only those who claim to be Jews and disobey God’s commands. But those who obey the laws are governed by God alone, and cannot be persecuted by anyone.

Those who are bound to the world are worldly. And those who are bound to God are Godly. And you can’t walk in two different directions at one time.

So bind yourself to God and God’s commands, reject the values, teachings and privileges of the world, and offer all those who are bound to the world a choice for the Good News of the blessed Gospel and obedience to God, not the world and its values.

Those who follow God may not interfere with the world’s guidance. We may only offer an alternative. And if you sell cakes to the public, and public laws allow gay people to buy wedding cakes, then you must either bake them a wedding cake or stop selling cakes to the public. But you cannot refuse to obey the State laws. You can sell cakes privately.

Politics is not the place for Jesus, who overcame the world. And Christian followers of Jesus are obliged to do the same.

Pete Spiro

Stevenson