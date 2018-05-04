Letter to the Editor: Don’t gamble on vote

To the editor:

As we hear about the $1.6 million budget shortfall in Hood River County, we are reminded that just eight years ago, Waco County faced a similar deficit of $1.3 million. But, since the current commission has been in place, crisis budgeting has gone away and our county government is operating without the drama of past years.

To gamble on a new commissioner in Kathy Schwartz would be just that. Why would we risk upending the commission to an unknown agenda and unknown commitment?

Rod Runyon has worked extremely hard for this county and the proof is evident when the county is able to deliver services while living within the means of the taxpayers that support it.

I suggest we keep the county on an even keel and re-elect Rod and the years of knowledge, experience and relationships he has accumulated on our behalf and continue to benefit from a functional government.

Gary Dunning

The Dalles