Letter to the Editor: Keep Runyon, Hege

To the editor:
We now have honest, capable, and experienced leadership in the county commission and I urge everyone to vote to retain that dedicated team. Rod Runyon and Scott Hege have been working together for all of us in Wasco County and beyond a doubt they have both earned the opportunity to continue in that service.
Remember, “change for the sake of change” does not necessarily mean a change for the better.
Please mark your ballot to keep Rod Runyon and Scott Hege as our county commissioners.
Jean Maxwell
The Dalles
