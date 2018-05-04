Letter to the Editor: Keep Runyon, Hege

To the editor:

We now have honest, capable, and experienced leadership in the county commission and I urge everyone to vote to retain that dedicated team. Rod Runyon and Scott Hege have been working together for all of us in Wasco County and beyond a doubt they have both earned the opportunity to continue in that service.

Remember, “change for the sake of change” does not necessarily mean a change for the better.

Please mark your ballot to keep Rod Runyon and Scott Hege as our county commissioners.

Jean Maxwell

The Dalles