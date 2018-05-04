Letter to the Editor: Meet Wooldridge

To the editor:

I am urging my fellow Republicans to vote for Greg Wooldridge for governor in the primary election. Greg is a tested leader, having served as a captain in the U.S. Navy for 27 years and as a flight leader of the Navy’s Blue Angels. His concern over the direction of Oregon will lead to a new direction for the state because he cares about how our tax dollara are spent. Greg believes in transparency and responsibility. Come meet Greg Wooldridge in The Dalles on Tuesday, May 8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at a no-host dinner at Spooky’s.

Darlien France

Dufur