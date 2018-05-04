Looking Back on May 6, 2018

Todd Weller, Kathy (Graber) Shebley, Jerry Phillips, Scott Randall, and Gary Conley submitted to this report. Last week’s History Mystery, above, shows a commercial diver inspecting a coffer dam during construction of the John Day Dam on the Columbia River, located 28 miles east of The Dalles and just below the mouth of the John Day River. The impoundment behind the dam is called Lake Umatilla. The photograph was scanned from an 8- by 10-inch publicity print provided to newspapers by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. Kathy (Graber) Shebley was quite familiar with the structure pictured: “As one of the many ‘dam kids’ from this area, I believe this is…installation of one of the “coffer dams” used for temporarily holding the water back as the dam [footing] was being built below water levels,” she said. “The walls were placed and the void was filled with soil and gravel to permit equipment and workers to build the underpinnings of the dam out of water,” she explained. The coffer dams were then removed, and construction continued above the water level. “Quite an operation!” The coffer dam technique was used for both The Dalles and John Day Dams. Scott Randall wrote, “I have not seen this photo before, but recognize the subject. This is construction of the John Day Dam. The diver is being lowered (as indicated by the “signalman” crouching above him) into a coffer dam structure on the Washington side of the dam site, most likely the downstream entrance to the navigation lock. The hills and canyons in the background are on the Oregon side, about one mile east of Rufus. The first phase of construction began in 1958, so I would venture to guess this was taken in the early 1960s.Thank you for sharing these images with your readers.” Details provided with the photograph were removed, except for a designation identifying it as the John Day Dam. History Mystery submissions welcome; email mgibson@thedalles.... — Mark Gibson

20 years ago – 1998

Snake handlers were everywhere Tuesday at Petersburg School. So were iguana petters, lizard lovers, sturgeon watchers and many, many more.

The Kelly Avenue slide is still on the move, continuing a shifting first noticed a number of months ago. The latest tests, done in February, show some movement, city Public Works Director Brian Stahl said.

Columbia Gorge Community College is still in deficit mode, but considerably less so than it was last year.

­Supporters of a proposed children’s play area in Dufur City Park will hold a planning meeting this Thursday, May 7, at 7 p.m. in Dufur City Hall. The citizens’ committee hopes to create the same level of community involvement demonstrated a year ago in The Dalles, with construction of Tree Top Play Park.

PORTLAND (AP) — For the fifth year in a row, Oregon has dropped in the national rankings of conditions that affect the well-being of children. In the past five years, Oregon has slipped from 14th to 23rd in the Kids Count report issued by the Annie E. Casey Foundation of Baltimore, Md.

40 years ago – 1978

Watch that intersection at 12th Street and Dry Hollow Road. A big four-way stop sign was erected there on Friday. The sign was approved by the city council on recommendation of the Traffic and Safety Commission three weeks ago.

Most readers contacted this week by Man on the Street oppose the government’s plan to close or reduce activities at 107 military bases.

Solar energy exhibits prepared by Wonderworks Museum will be displayed Saturday at the museum, beginning at 10 a.m. Museum director Earl Mohr said that the exhibits will be up all day. Included are heat, temperature, fire kindling, a solar oven, message sending, and house lighting exhibits.

NEW YORK (UPI) — The “Son of Sam” .44-caliber killer case, in which one man terrorized a city and commanded the attention of a nation, is scheduled to end with David R. Berkowitz pleading guilty to all six murders.

Excerpts from writings and sermons of a Maine missionary who arrived in The Dalles in the 1850s will be delivered Sunday at the Original Wasco County Courthouse at 10 a.m.

60 years ago – 1958

People in this area would have been affected by radioactive fallout from hydrogen bombs, which caused devastation in Portland at 9:45 a.m. today, if the “attack” had been real rather than a national Civil Defense industries.

Wasco county will present to voters at the May 16 primary election a proposal for reinstatement of the special market road tax levy.

Following considerable discussion last night, city councilmen okayed a plan for mutual fire aid with Zone 2 fire department for extreme emergency cases only.

A career in television will begin soon for Aloysia Ryan, formerly of The Dalles, who has been chosen for the major role in the new show Romper Room to be telecast form 8 to 9 a.m. daily by KGW-TV, Portland, beginning May 26. Miss Ryan is giving up her duties as a kindergarten teacher at Kenton school in Portland to take the TV assignment, which she won in competition with several other applicants.

Education committee plans for 1958-59 were the topic of yesterday’s luncheon meeting of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce emphasizing services and courses available from the extension division of the Oregon State System of Higher Education.

80 years ago – 1938

Officers for the Washington State Bureau of Fisheries have established temporary headquarters in The Dalles, from which point they will enforce fishing laws on the Washington side of the Columbia river.

Ed. Grimm was a business visitor in The Dalles Monday.

Wasco County has been enriched by $383,323.52 in first quarter taxes for 1938, slightly in excess of three-fifths of the total tax roll, it was announced today by the sheriff’s office.

A well-rounded program, based on successful operation of the local apprentice unit of the high school, featured the first apprentice-employer banquet of the Future Craftsmen of America at the Joseph G. Wilson school last night. The banquet will be an annual affair.

Another milestone in the progress of The Dalles as a distribution point will be reached this month when the Shell Oil company starts using this city as a hub in the transportation of gasoline to Inland Empire points.

WASHINGTON, May 6. (UP) — The House, in an unprecedented band-wagon rush, complete a petition forcing the wage-hour bill to the house floor less than two and a half hours after the petition was filed. Never before in house history has a petition to force a vote on a pigeon-holed bill been completed with such rapidity.

100 years ago – 1918

State Adjutant General John Williams spent Thursday and Friday in this city in the interests of the plan to make the Wasco County Home Guard a unit of the state militia. By so doing, the authority of the Guard is enlarged, being transferred from the county sheriff to the governor of the state, and in this way the state is in a position to be of more material assistance to the Home Guards. By becoming a part of the militia, it does not mean the Guard will leave the state, as there is a law forbidding such action.

There is a food crisis just now in the United States such as has never before faced us. Unless every household in the nation responds to the plea to its patriotism to cease using (almost if not entirely) wheat flour, until next September, then America’s part in the great war will be largely nullified.

OTTAWA, May 6. — The Canadian casuality list gave the name of C. D. Fitzgerald of La Grande, Ore., as having been killed in action.

SAN DIEGO, Col., May 6. — Police and life guards are patrolling the ocean beach for the bodies of bathers drowned yesterday when a peculiar rip tide.

WITH THE BRITISH ARMIES IN FRANCE, May 5. — For six days the Germans have been blocked in Flanders. For 35 days they have been held in check in Amiens. What is their next move and where? Enemy prisoners are betraying symptoms of apathy.

Egg-Keep has been used for the past few years by a great many people for preserving eggs for use during the following winter. One quart will preserve between 12 and 14 dozen eggs.