March Building Permits

Hood River County

Commercial Structural

Wilbur-Elis Company, 3900 Heron Drive, Hood River – Shop building.

Port of Hood River, 3875 Heron Drive No. 300, Hood River – Tenant improvement.

Carsee, Inc., 1113 Tucker Road, Hood River – New porch cover.

Double Mountain, LLC, 1460 Indian Creek Road, Hood River – Solar roof mount.

Murray’s Auction Center, Inc., 1105 Tucker Road, Hood River – Sign replacement: Ashley Furniture

Mt. Hood Foothills, LLC, 6630 Highway 35, Mt. Hood Parkdale – Reroof shop building.

Port of Cascade Locks, 160 NE Herman Creek Lane, Cascade Locks – Commercial racking at Renewal Workshop.

Dominguez Family Enterprises, 2885 Van Horn Drive, Hood River – Fire alarm sprinkler monitoring.

Residential Demolition

Bill Hirata, 5051 Bassler Drive, Mt. Hood Parkdale – Demolishing two farm labor units.

Britt O. and Brenda R. Lee, 4530 Riordan Hill Drive, Hood River – Demolishing single-family dwelling.

Residential Structural

Jeffrey A. Bennett CO-TR ET AL, 5174 Woodworth Drive, Mt. Hood Parkdale – Replacement single-family dwelling.

Michael R. and Theresa K. Bennison, 5340 Imai Place, Hood River – Convert accessory building to rec room/hobby space.

David R. and Brandie L. Newcom, 2791 Glass Drive, Hood River – Replacement dwelling.

Ida K. and Byron G. Roberts Trustees, 935 Roberts Drive, Hood River – New single-family dwelling.

Ricky A. and Brenda K. Graves, 2612 Odell Highway, Hood River – New single-family dwelling.

Zilong Wen, 629 NE Forest Lane, Cascade Locks –Turning church into townhomes.

Richard Tennant, 3856 May, Hood River – New garage with second floor.

William Christopher and Julie P. Gilbert, 4260 Alpenglow Drive, Hood River – Roof mount solar array.

Anthony and Wendy Herrick, 5890 Lost Lake Road, Hood River – New single-family dwelling.

Steven K. and Pamela A. Moreno Trustees, 6065 Dee Highway, Mt. Hood Parkdale – New fence/partition between properties.

Bohm, 2531 Kingsley Road, Hood River – Bath remodel.

City of Hood River

Commercial Structural

Ryan Holdings, LLC, 550 Riverside Drive, Hood River –Construction of new silo alcove room.

Hood River School District, 1011 Eugene Street, Hood River – Exterior infrastructure upgrade, small building additions and interior remodel.

Dean Cameron, 210 Wasco Loop, Hood River – Fire sprinklers.

Key Development and Asset Management, Inc., 407 Portway Avenue, Hood River – Provide fire alarm notification addition to existing fire alarm system for tenant improvement.

S&D Investments, Inc., 107 Second Street, Hood River – Partition walls.

BMP, LLC., 16 Oak Street, Hood River –Paint and stucco work.

Residential Structural

Michael and Catherine Cummings, 406 Ninth Street, Hood River – Changing duplex to single-family dwelling.

Curtis Homes LLC, 1830 Third Street, Hood River – New single-family dwelling.

Curtis Homes LLC, 1813 Third Street, Hood River – New single-family dwelling.

Common Good Homes, LLC, 1826 Third Street, Hood River – New single-family dwelling.

Common Good Homes, 1814 Third Street, Hood River – New single-family dwelling.

Jerry and Truc D. Thon, 225 Sherman Ave., Hood River – Change use from single-family dwelling to duplex.

Joseph and Mari Elizabeth Guenther, 912 State Street, Hood River – Post and beam interior wall, new bathroom on second floor, non-load bearing framing on interior wall.

Kara Hobson, 424 Eugene, Hood River – Structural repair of fire damages.

Kevin and Sarah Jean Prates, 1114 Ninth Street, Hood River – Demolsing/beam load bearing wall and adding headers above windows and adding framing to existing walls.