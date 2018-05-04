MCEDD Spotlight: Bend in the Road

Bend in the Road, LLC obtained a MCEDD loan in December 2017 to start up an antiques and collectibles cooperative. This unique collaboration of local collectors, up-cyclers, and refinishers is located in a newly remodeled building at 1120 Tucker Road in Hood River. These vendors offer antiques, furniture, jewelry, home décor, collectibles, vintage clothing, artwork, and lots of other unique vintage and homemade items.

With the help of this MCEDD loan, business owner Keely Stawicki purchased and completely remodeled the building, which was originally a gas station and convenience store. This 1940s building was home to many different businesses throughout the years.

“Most people remember it as ‘Booth’s Corner,’ and then it was a Good Karma Thrift Store,” Stawicki said. “Everyone thought we were going to tear the building down. The historic old building located on the corner on the Hood River heights has finally gotten a much-needed facelift after decades of being in disrepair.”

After completely gutting the building, crews leveled the floor and doorways, making everything on the same level. They also replaced flooring, lighting, electrical wiring, installed wall boards and ceiling boards. They also paved the parking lot.



Recently, the building facade was completed for a whole new look, and landscaping will be completed.

“We had gotten the project as far as we could. As with any remodel, it always takes more than you think it’s going to. We were able to tackle the most important projects in order to get the apartment rented and get the store open for business. But we ran out of funding and needed a little help in finishing the most important part of the project. We knew we couldn’t stop now,” Stawicki said.

Mid-Columbia Economic Development District loaned the much-needed funding to finish the front of the building. The project included a post and beam timber porch with board and batten siding.

Stawicki supported Dee Ranch Company, another small business that she is connected with, saying “A special shout out The Dee Ranch Company for supplying all of the custom timbers, lumber, and siding. The real wood gives it that classic, timeless look that we wanted!”

Stawicki manages the day-to-day operations of this retail cooperative, Bend in the Road Vintage Boutique and Antiques, and wants everyone to know that “we are working towards making it a destination - a fun shopping atmosphere mixed with a variety of fun, hard-to-find items for purchase.”



She also is one of the retail vendors and offers do-it-yourself classes on furniture refinishing and other useful topics. With a focus on refinishing furniture, Bend in the Road carries Dixie Belle Paint and Howard Products.

Bend in the Road, LLC is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. You can learn more about Bend in the Road, LLC at its Facebook page or at www.bendintheroadhr.com.

The MCEDD Loan Program is available to entrepreneurs, start-up businesses, and existing businesses doing business in the five county (Sherman, Hood River, Wasco, Klickitat, and Skamania) Mid-Columbia area. This loan program is part of MCEDD's efforts to strengthen and support the region's economy. Contact Eric Nerdin at 541-296-2266 or eric@mcedd.org for more information on MCEDD's Loan Program.

