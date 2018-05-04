A crowd gathers May 3 at the Wasco County Courthouse to “Pray for America Unity” as part of the National Day of Prayer.

The local event was sponsored by the Wasco County Chapter of Concerned Women for America and Sonrise Academy. An opening prayer was led by Pastor Gigi Siekkinen of First United Methodist Church, with a closing prayer offered by Pastor Lea Haarstad of Lyle Celebration Center. Between was an open prayer time at the microphone.

Worship music was led by Sonrise, with special music by Hinei Ma Tov.