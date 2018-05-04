For the Record for May 6, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent.

Sunday May 6, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

May 2, 2:53 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 500 block of East 3rd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

May 2, 8:15 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 500 block of Mt. Hood Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A runaway report was taken Wednesday morning from the 1000 block of Pomona Street. Parents called back later in the evening to advise the juvenile had returned home.

Jon Delonne Strickland, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of H Street and is accused of first-degree criminal trespass and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Police responded to the 1400 block of East 9th Street Wednesday afternoon on an attempt to location a wanted juvenile male. The subject was found and arrested on a juvenile warrant. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Blakely Way Wednesday evening after a caller reported she was involved in a dispute with a male subject that turned physical. Victim stated the male half threw her against the sofa and placed his hands around her neck during the altercation. Male subject fled prior to officer arrival. The area was checked but the suspect was not found. A report was taken.

Washington Armando Talimao, 33, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on local warrants for parole violation and second-degree failure to appear.

Officer made contact with a female suspect early Thursday morning in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street. She was questioned regarding a theft earlier in the week. She admitted to being involved in the theft and was cited and released for a third-degree offense.

Wasco County

An informational report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 900 block of Jordan Street.

Oregon State Police

Patrick James Bergl, 55, Durango, Calif., was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, exit 85 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Trooper responded to the regional jail Wednesday evening after learning that an out of compliance sex offender was currently being lodged there. A report was taken.

Regional Jail

Cory Lee Stwyer, 43, Warm Springs, was jailed Wednesday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.