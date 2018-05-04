VA awards contract to local engineering firm

HOOD RIVER – The Department of Veterans Affairs has tapped local engineering firm, Hood River Engineers, to provide engineering services in the Pacific Northwest for the next five years.

The contract, referred to as an Architecture and Engineering Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity Contract, will allow the firm to provide engineering services to VA facilities in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska. It is a $20-million contract and will be in place for five years.

Hood River Engineer owner and Principal Engineer Adam Goddin said the firm already does a lot of work for the federal government and has similar contracts with other agencies.

This contract allows the firm to support and serve America’s veterans.

“It is a good way to serve the country and serve veterans,” Goddin said, who is also a Marine veteran. “It’s a real honor to go the hospitals and meet the veterans who have lost limbs or have experienced a traumatic event and know our design, our work is being used in a medical facility for these heroes.”

Through the contract, Hood River Engineers will provide architectural and engineering services including engineering studies, energy audits and construction management.

Hood River Engineers’ team of engineering professionals will be able to draw on their experience to complete the work under the contract. Goddin explained that the firm has experience working with the VA and with medical facility design.

While the contract provides the firm with a chance to help veterans, it was also a way to grow Hood River Engineers. Presently, Hood River Engineers employees 14 people. With this contract, Goddin says the firm can provide 20 additional full-time positions that offer good wages and benefits. His long-range goal for the company is to have 49 employees. Goddin started the company four years ago – at that time,

“It was a good business decision,” Goddin said. This year, the contract has already awarded the firm about $1.5 million, and they expect to do more. “It is good stable cash flow.”

The contract will help Hood River Engineers move forward with plans to renovate their office. Goddin said they purchased the Remote Allergy building on May Street. With the contract, they can continue renovating the building and parking lot.

Goddin estimates that 75 percent of Hood River Engineers’ work is for the federal government. They have worked for the State Department, Department of Labor, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Army Corps of Engineering and the VA. Just recently, the company finished a project at the White House.

About 25 percent of their business is from local projects for local cities, counties, the state and community members. Goddin admits that while a majority of their work is for the federal government, he would like to grow in the local market.