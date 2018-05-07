Dufur boys place third in Arlington

Friedrick Stelzer racked up two wins, Cole Kortge was first in the 110-meter hurdles and Tanner Masterson placed second in the 100 and 200 to give the Dufur boys’ track and field group 82.5 points and third place after Saturday’s 1A meet in Arlington.

Stelzer crossed the finish line in two minutes and 14.34 seconds for top honors in the 800 meters and picked up a personal-record time of 4:31.91 to get a 1,500-meter triumph.

Kortge rattled off a final rush of 17.91 to get his 110-meter hurdle win and the junior set a season-best of 44.92 for second place in the 300-meter hurdles.

Masterson reached his personal-best time in the 200 (23.50), tacked on second place in the 100 (11.60), Anthony Thomas placed second in the 400 after his 57.43, Abraham Kilby claimed third in the high jump (5-feet-6 inches, a personal record) and Wade Blake preserved a personal-record mark of 108-3 to take home fourth place in the discus.

Kilby added a 129-3 to grab fifth in the javelin, Blake was sixth-best in the shotput (34-2) and Thomas had a season-best 25.61 for sixth place in the 200.

For the Dufur girls’ team, Jessica Brown had her personal-best time of 29.94 to take second in the 200 meters, she was runner-up in the long jump (13-11.75) and seventh-best in the 100 (15.37).

The only other Lady Ranger to participate was Trinity Blake, who hit for 11th place in the discus after a toss of 50-3.

Dufur, Sherman, SWC and Horizon Christian will all be in Moro at 10:30 a.m. Saturday for the 1A Special District 3 championships.