Letter to the Editor: It’s Teacher Appreciation Week

To the editor:

I just want to write to let our children, parents and grandparents know that this week is dedicated to our hard-working teachers. They do not get the recognition that they all deserve.

They play so many roles on a daily basis. Teach our children new, exciting words, numbers, science projects – on and on.

Nurse: When they do not feel well, cuts, scrapes, sprains, etc., all done with such heart-felt compassion and love for every student.

Emotional support: Some children have no mom or dad for them, so students feel like they can talk to teachers to feel safe and secure that they can trust.

Babysitting: A teacher is with our children for hours a day, five days a week.

This week is all about taking time out of your life to show your appreciation to all your child’s teachers.

You and your child (grandparents included) can write a note, letter or draw a picture to show and tell how much you appreciate a teacher and what they mean to you on a daily basis. You could also do something special, like a gift card to a favorite restaurant for his/her family; buy a bouquet of flowers or offer a picnic lunch with your child or family. How about a gift card for a haircut, pedicure, or something nice?

Maybe a gift card so the teacher can get school supplies – some spend a lot of their own money – or you could bring in Kleenex, Lysol wipes or pencils. Just ask what they need.

In a day and age when there are school shootings, our children and teachers should not be afraid to go to school and have to worry about these horrible acts. School is a safe place.

Teachers should not have to explain these situations to their students. Their classrooms should be filled with excitement about learning and playing.

So, appreciate all teachers this week and every day. They play a huge part in students’ lives. I still remember some of my favorite teachers (and that was a long time ago), as I’m sure we all do.

Karen Stewart

The Dalles