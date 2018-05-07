Letter to the Editor: Schwartz is a great choice

To the editor:

This election cycle I voted for Kathy Schwartz for Wasco County commissioner and I encourage you to join me in doing the same — by no later than May 15.

Kathy has been my neighbor, friend and inspiration for almost 30 years.

Kind, upbeat, knowledgeable, quick study, compassionate listener, outstanding parent, hard worker, natural leader — that's Kathy!

Well versed in the ins-and-outs of the public sector bureaucracy, she is ready, able and willing to go to work for us as our next Wasco County commissioner.

She will be an excellent listener, a tough negotiator, a wise decision-maker and a leader able to compromise, as necessary, in this position.

We couldn't ask for more. Please join me in voting for Kathy.

Bruce Lumper

The Dalles