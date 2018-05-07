More help for grade schoolers

The school district is proposing adding six aides, two per elementary school, to contend with a notable increase in kindergarteners and first graders who are disruptive and unable to settle.

Now, those kids are sent to the principal’s office, which is seen as punitive. The goal is to create a separate room in each elementary, staffed with an aide, where kids can go to calm down.

The second aide in each elementary would float between classrooms, helping settle kids as needed, said Superintendent Candy Armstrong.

Elementaries in the district are Dry Hollow, Chenowith and Colonel Wright. Combined, they have 10 kindergarten classes and nine first grade classes, she said.

“If we can prevent children from having an emotional meltdown in the classroom, that’s the first thing we want to do, because that isn’t fun for the children, it isn’t fun for anyone,” she said.

Two of the positions would be partially paid for by not filling a librarian position following a retirement at the end of this school year. The district’s administrative team felt strongly this was the best use of resources, Armstrong said. No school libraries will be closed, since they all have resource aides.

Hopes are to work with The Dalles-Wasco County Library “to make sure we can do whatever we can to provide the very best services possible,” she said.

District Chief Financial Officer Randy Anderson said three positions would be funded from the district’s general fund and three through an annual federal Title 1 grant. Title 1 is funding for disadvantaged students.

The positions would cost about $250,000 including salaries and benefits.

“We were able to satisfy these needs with the available resources,” Anderson said.

As to how many kids might be acting out at any given time, Armstrong said that just depended. “I have one elementary school that basically told me they had as many as 12 kindergarteners that just, at any given time can have a real problem. Hopefully we won’t have that many because we really want to give them the one-on-one attention they need to help them redirect,” she said.

“It’s becoming increasingly difficult for the children to settle and learn when they’re not able to regulate,” she said.

She said the district is trying to create an environment responsive to the children coming into classrooms. “It’s just a different world than it was, even a few years ago.”

She said superintendents across the state are reporting the same thing.

She said five years ago, the trend was “coming this way, but not at this level. It’s been increasing every year.” The district already knows it will be facing a higher number of troubled kindergarteners next fall, “which is the highest we’ve ever had in terms of children not being able to settle.”

Armstrong said when kids are sent to the principal’s office, the principal is pulled away from their many duties.

Counselors in each building are also stretched as far as they can be.

The aides would work under the counselors in each building. “We will be able to quietly escort them to a room where someone will be there to help them redirect and come up with skills to maintain better in the classroom,” she said.

“It will be a healthier situation all around, so it’s not punitive,” she said. “It’s really not the children’s fault, they just haven’t developed the skill.” She said often this has to do with trauma the child is experiencing at home, which prevents them from calming themselves.

“This is really recognition that trauma affects many children, many families, and what we’re finding more and more is we’re having these children coming who are unable to self-regulate.”

The Mid-Columbia Center For Living, the regional mental health agency, will provide training for the aides, she said.

Trauma-informed education is a philosophy that recognizes the impacts of trauma on a child’s ability to learn.

“They can’t learn when their emotional brain is engaged,” Armstrong said.

She said the district has always made a fairly high number of reports to social workers. “It isn’t increasing, but it would break your heart the things we do have to report.”

Armstrong said she wasn’t sure what was behind the increase in classroom problems with young students, but said, “I’ve been hearing about it for a couple of years now.”

In monthly meetings with pre-school partners in town, “I’ve been hearing increasingly that even at the youngest years we’ve got more and more children not doing well in the pre-school programs.

“So they’re having to rethink how they use their resources too so they’re ready for school.”

School readiness is slipping. “For whatever reason we still have children arrive at kindergarten having never been in any sort of structured pre-school prior to entering school. “The socialization skills aren’t there, and it’s really difficult for those children.”

She said the trend is “very sad and you can see why we want to change it. This is something that’s not their fault, and it isn’t something that should look or be punitive.”

The concept of doing this came from Colonel Wright Elementary Principal Sharon Bonderud, who had worked at a school district in Montana that had mental health personnel in the classrooms.