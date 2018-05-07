Sherman teams net seven wins

ON TAP TUES., MAY 8 Prep Baseball Hermiston at TD, 4:30 p.m. Riverside at Dufur, 4 p.m. Prep Softball Hermiston at TD, 4:30 p.m. Prep Boys Golf (Day 2) The Dalles at District Special 2 Championships at Emerald Valley in Creswell, 9 a.m. WED., MAY 9 Prep Track and Field (Day 1) TD at District 5 Championships at Hermiston High School, 4 p.m. THURS., MAY 10 Prep Track and Field (Day 2) TD at District 5 Championships at Hermiston High School, Noon Prep Boys-Girls Tennis (Day 1) Sherman at 4A/3A/2A/1A Regional Tournament in Ontario, TBA FRI., MAY 11 Prep Girls Tennis (Day 1) The Dalles at District Tournament at Mountain View, TBA Prep Boys Tennis (Day 1) The Dalles at District Tournament at Hermiston High School, TBA Prep Boys-Girls Tennis (Day 2) Sherman at 4A/3A/2A/1A Regional Tournament in Ontario, TBA SAT., MAY 12 Prep Girls Tennis (Day 2) The Dalles at District Tournament at Mountain View, TBA Prep Boys Tennis (Day 2) The Dalles at District Tournament at Hermiston High School, TBA Prep Track and Field 1A Big Sky Conference District Championships in Moro, 10:30 a.m.

As impressive as the South Wasco County girls have been this spring, both Sherman teams are racking up solid finishes ahead of this Saturday’s district championship.

Makoa Whitaker notched an individual victory and the two relay squads earned wins to get the boys’ 85 points for second place.

The girls’ squad tallied 85 points as well following four wins and three seconds at the Arlington Invite held on Saturday.

Savanna Orendorff cruised to a personal-record mark of one minute and 11.69 seconds to get first place in the 400 meters, and Lexi Grenvik breezed in the 1,500 (6:13.18, a personal record).

Jaelyn Justesen hit for a personal record distance of 90-6 to secure first in the discus, and freshman Mercedez Cardona notched a height of 4-8, a personal record, for tops in the high jump.

Justesen reeled off second place in the shotput (30-9, a personal record) and javelin (88-5), and Grenvik scored second in the 3,000 (13:29.73, a personal record).

Cardona finished third in the 100 (14.86) and long jump (13-7.50), and Mana Chamoto placed third in the 400 (1:17.19) and sixth in the 800 (3:14.32).

On the boys’ side, Sherman’s 4x100-meter relay squad of Jeremy Ballesteros, Tyler Jones, Whitaker and Keenan Coles tallied first place with their combined mark of 50.17.

The 4x400-meter relay squad of Tyler Bledsoe, Jed Harrison, Ballesteros and Whitaker combined for a time of 4:06.57 to chalk up another victory, and then Whitaker turned in a mark of 57.05 for first place in the 400 meters.

Coles was second-best in the long jump (18-10), Whitaker added a runner-up outcome in the javelin (149-8), and Coles hit for third in the triple jump (37-8.50) and 100 meters (11.91, a personal record).

Ballesteros had a personal-record distance of 16-7 to get fourth place in the long jump, Nick Riggs ended up fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (54.68, a season record), Harrison scored fifth place in the long jump (16-4) and Loren Henderson grabbed fifth place in the 800 after a personal-record of 2:46.77.

Jones, a junior, notched personal records in the discus (82-1) and javelin (119-5), and Bledsoe scored a mark of 1:02.60 to lock down sixth place in the 400-meter race.