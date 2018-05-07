SWC girls score team title at Arlington Invitational

Ana Popchock had a perfect capper to her storybook regular season with four wins, Madisen Davis won her seventh straight javelin event and the South Wasco County girls’ track and field squad racked up 98 points for a team title at the Arlington Invite Saturday.

On April 25 in Glenwood, Wash., Popchock broke an 11-year-old school record with a 300-meter hurdles time of 47.42 seconds.

The senior re-wrote the record book in Arlington by hitting 46.94 seconds for her winning performance.

She also added victories in the 100-meter hurdles (16.85), long jump (15-6.75) and triple jump (34-3).

Davis scored her javelin win by 36 feet over her next opponent and ended with a final distance of 124-7 for the win.

Davis placed second in the 100-meter hurdles (19.03), third in the shotput (29-5, a personal record), and sixth in the discus (68-2), while freshman Abbie Silvey hit for runner-up honors in the discus (88-3, a personal record) and eighth in the javelin (64-8, a personal record).

Maddie Gragg was third in the javelin (75-10), fourth in the discus (80-6) and fifth in the shotput (27-10.50), and Abby Birman chalked up seventh in the shotput (24-6.50, a personal record).

The SWC boys set three personal records, led by Nate Boettner, who placed 10th in the 200-meter race (28.52, a personal record), eighth in the javelin (84-4, a personal record) and fifth in the long jump (14-1).

Marshall Bell posted a time of 2:50.26 to take sixth place in the 800 meters and he set a personal record of 13-9 for ninth in the long jump.