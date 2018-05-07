Sweep gives Sherman No. 1 district seed Huskies finish league play with road wins of 6-0 and 12-5 over Culver

5A CRC Standings Prep Baseball Team Overall Lg. Pendleton 14-8 8-2 HRV 13-10 7-3 Hermiston 7-15 3-7 TD 5-16 2-8 Tuesday, April 24 TD 5, Hermiston 2 Pendleton 11, HRV 1 Friday, April 27 HRV 9-12, TD 0-2 Hermiston 3-3, Pendleton 2-13 Tuesday, May 1 HRV 19, TD 3 Pendleton 10, at Hermiston 3 Friday, May 4 Pendleton 10, TD 0 (5 innings) HRV 1, Hermiston 0 Tuesday, May 8 Hermiston at TD, 4:30 p.m. HRV at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m. 5A CRC Standings Prep Softball Team Overall Lg. Pendleton 22-1 10-0 HRV 18-4 6-4 Hermiston 13-9 4-6 TD 7-16-1 0-10 Tuesday, April 24 Hermiston 11, TD 7 Pendleton 8, HRV 5 Friday, April 27 HRV 12-14, TD 0-1 Pendleton 14-11, Hermiston 0-1 Tuesday, May 1 HRV 10, TD 6 Pendleton 6, Hermiston 1 Friday, May 4 Pendleton 10, TD 0 (5 innings) HRV 11, Hermiston 1 (5 innings) Tuesday, May 8 Hermiston at TD, 4:30 p.m. HRV at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m. BMC Standings Prep Baseball Team Overall Lg. Sherman 14-2 9-0 Pilot Rock 14-2 9-1 Gr. Union 12-11 7-5 Culver 10-7 6-3 Elgin 6-5 6-4 Heppner 8-12 3-6 West. Mc 4-16 2-8 Union 3-13 2-8 Dufur 2-15 0-9 Friday, April 27 Gr. Union 6-3, W. McEwen 2-5 Saturday, April 28 Sherman 13-10, Dufur 3-0 Culver 10-10, Heppner 6-5 Elgin 7-6, Union 1-1 Tuesday, May 1 Heppner 15, Dufur 5 (5 innings) Sherman 5, Culver 4 Grant Union 13, Union 2 Pilot Rock 16, West-McEwen 0 Saturday, May 5 Heppner 11-15, Dufur 5-5 Sherman 6-12, Culver 0-5 Grant Union 12-10, Union 6-2 Pilot Rock 11-8, W. McEwen 6-2 Tuesday, May 8 Pilot Rock at Elgin (2), 1 p.m. Union at West-McEwen (2), 1 p.m. Riverside at Dufur, 4 p.m. Pilot Rock at Sherman (Canceled)

Earlier in the season, Sherman seniors Trey Homer and Bradley Moe both agreed that the Huskies are far from a finished product.

The potential was always there, but it was a matter of getting an entire roster on the same page to make great things happen.

After Saturday’s two-game road sweep by scores of 6-0 and 12-5 at Culver, it appears that the No. 5-ranked Huskies are hitting their peak at the right time of the year with the No. 1 Blue Mountain Conference district seed and a state berth.

“This team has always had the potential. It is nice to see them getting closer and closer to realizing that,” Sherman head coach Joe Justesen said. “We finished the league portion just like we had our goals set to – and that’s to win our half and play for a district championship. That’s what we’re doing. It has been a great year and we don’t want it to end anytime soon.”

In the opener, Sherman’s offense posted eight hits and Jacob Justesen struck out 11, walked seven and allowed two hits in six innings for a 6-0 victory.

Through the game, Sherman (14-2 overall, 9-0 league) methodically chipped away at Culver pitching with single runs in the first and third innings, and then tacked on two-run rallies in the fourth and seventh frames.

Brett Troutman notched a two-out RBI double scoring Treve Martin to start the scoring, and then Sherman went ahead by a 2-0 margin as Homer rifled a run-scoring double plating Bradley Moe in the third.

Jacob Justesen cashed in Jacob Shandy and Diego Valdez with a two-run single in the fourth inning, which moved the Huskies ahead, 4-0.

Out in front, by four runs, Sherman tacked on a two-run spread in the seventh, as Moe and Martin reached on back-to-back hit by pitches and a balk moved them in scoring position for Troutman.

On a 1-0 pitch, Troutman dropped a single to centerfield to score Moe and Martin.

Overall, the Huskies had eight hits, two walks and had three batters hit by pitches.

Troutman went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Homer was 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Moe was hit twice, singled, stole two bases and scored a run in two at-bats.

Jacob Justesen went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, Martin added a hit, a hit by pitch and scored a run, Shandy was 1 for 3 with a run scored and Valdez walked and scored a run.

“Jacob pitched six innings and settled in after the second inning,” coach Justesen said. “The kids played a great baseball game. It was a total team effort. I am very proud of them for getting the win we needed in the first one.”

With the No. 1 seed wrapped up, Sherman rapped out 16 hits, including three apiece by Jacob Justesen, Homer and Valdez, for the 12-5 second-game win and the sweep.

The Huskies used a five-run third frame to jump ahead of the No. 11 Bulldogs (10-7, 6-3), until a three-run bottom of the fourth inched the home team to within a 5-3 deficit.

With its lead cut to two runs, Sherman landed the eventual knockout blow with three fifth-inning runs.

Homer put the Huskies ahead 6-3 after blasting a solo home run, and then Cort Colby was hit by a pitch and Shandy walked.

Jace Troutman chased home Colby with an RBI single and Shandy scored on a wild pitch to give Sherman an 8-3 advantage.

The Huskies added a single run in the sixth on a triple by Jacob Justesen and an RBI sacrifice fly from Moe.

Sherman expanded on its lead with three runs in the seventh on an RBI single by Jacob Justesen that plated Shandy, and then Martin drove in Valdez and Justesen with a two-run single, making it a 12-4 cushion.

From the leadoff spot, Jacob Justesen went 3 for 4 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base, three runs scored and an RBI.

Homer added three hits, one a home run, two runs cored and three RBIs in five at-bats and Valdez was 3 for 4 with a run scored.

Both Moe and Martin chipped in a hit, a run scored and two RBIs apiece, and Troutman tallied two hits and an RBI.

Wade Fields went 1 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI, Jace Troutman chipped in a hit, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and picked up an RBI, and Shandy posted a hit, a walk and two runs scored.

Fields lasted 3 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on one hit with three walks, two hit batters and four strikeouts to get the win.

The relief trio of Colby, Cal Homer and Martin combined for four innings of four-hit ball with two walks and two strikeouts.

Sherman battles it out against No. 6 Pilot Rock (14-2, 9-1) for the district championship on either May 18 or 19 in Pendleton.