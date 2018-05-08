Jacob Prim discovered his 2007 BMW SUV burning around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 5, and quickly called for Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue.

Prim, of The Dalles, said the vehicle caught fire while he was inside at his friend Devin Carder’s home in the 1700 block of East 17th Street near the hospital. Small explosions could be heard blocks away as the interior of the car burned and put out huge plumes of black smoke.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames in about five minutes, but not without putting themselves at some risk.