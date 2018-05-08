Dufur swept by Heppner

The Dufur Rangers capped Blue Mountain Conference baseball play with losses of 11-5 and 15-5 in Heppner Saturday to finish 0-9 in league action for the season.

In the first game, Heppner led 7-0 through three frames, when Dufur notched two fourth-inning runs to get to within a five-run deficit, 7-2.

With the Mustangs ahead 11-2, the Rangers scratched across three runs for the final margin.

Dufur (2-15 overall, 0-9 league) totaled six hits, nine walks and swiped 3 of 3 bases, as Jake Dollarhide went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Jacob Peters had a hit, scored a run and drove in two.

Louis Red Cloud was 1 for 2 with two walks and a run scored; Russell Peters slugged a triple in going 1 for 2 with two walks, a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI; and Curtis Crawford finished 1 for 2 with two walks, two stolen bases and a run scored.

Seth Harvey drove in a run, Parker Wallace and Caleb Olson posted a walk each, and Justin Eiesland walked and scored in three at-bats to round out Dufur’s statistical leaders.

Russell Peters got the starting nod and allowed 10 runs, four earned, on six hits with five walks, a hit batter and three strikeouts to get the loss.

Dufur had 10 errors and six passed ball on defense, while the offense stranded eight runners and struck out five times.

In the nightcap, Dufur got the early lead with one run in the top of the first inning, but Heppner (8-12, 3-6) scored 11 runs over the next three frames to go out in front, 11-1.

The Rangers had a four-run fourth-inning rally, which made it 11-5 (which was as close as they could get) as the Mustangs scored one in the fourth and three in the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.

Red Cloud spearheaded Dufur’s five-hit attack with a 3 for 4 effort and scored twice.

Olson went 1 for 2 with a walk and an RBI, Crawford walked twice and scored a run, Dollarhide went 1 for 3 with a stolen base, and both Eiesland and Russell Peters were hitless with a run and an RBI each.

Eiesland tossed four innings of four-hit ball with three walks, two hit batters and six strikeouts.

Of the six runs allowed, two were earned, as Dufur committed six errors in the second game.