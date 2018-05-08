Photo Gallery CoolSculpting The idea that fat could be frozen away sounds like science fiction and seems like a far-fetched idea. But it is not, and it is rooted in research done by scientists at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston – a center affiliated with Harvard Medical School.

These researchers started looking into the effect cold has on fat when they noticed children getting dimples after eating popsicles. They realized the icy treats were freezing pockets of fat cells. A process that could remove unwanted fat without damaging the skin was born.

That technology is known as CoolSculpting and it is the top non-surgical fat reduction procedure with more than 6 million treatments being performed around the world.

CoolSculpting uses controlled cooling to target fat cells under the skin. The targeted cells are crystallized in the freezing process and then die. Over time, the body processes and eliminates the dead fat cells.

The process offers long-lasting results because the body permanently gets rid the fat cells. And since it is non-surgical, there is no downtime. Patients can resume their normal activities immediately after their treatment.

CoolSculpting can be applied to different parts of the body. It can be used to treat double chin, bra fat, abdomen, muffin top and flanks, inner and outer thighs, arms, above the knees and banana rolls.

It can be done in one session or more sessions, depending on your goals.

If you are interested in CoolSculpting, join us for our Summer Skinny Event on May 23, where we will be talking about CoolSculpting that includes a live demonstration. Presentations will be at 8 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m – RSVP by calling or texting 541.298.5066. For more information call Columbia Laser Skin Center at 541-298-5066 or visit our website, www.columbialaserskincenter.com.