For the Record for May 9, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday May 9, 2018

Accidents

Oregon State Police

May 3, 11:02 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 southbound, milepost 32. Driver drifted off the shoulder and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to turn on its side. Driver stated another vehicle cut him off but witnesses stated they did not see another vehicle in the area. Driver was cited for failure to drive within a lane. A report was taken.

May 4, 8:58 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 89. Female driver stated she was driving when an item slid across her dash. she attempted to keep it from sliding, causing her to crash into a semi trailer. The semi-driver did not stop. The female was checked by medics and cleared at the scene.

The Dalles City

May 4, 3:00 p.m. – Motorized cart versus pedestrian, injury incident, 1200 block of West 6th Street. Victim had her foot runover by a subject using a motorized cart. Driver of the cart did not stay on scene. The incident was logged.

Wasco County

May 6, 1:57 a.m. – Single vehicle, unknown injury crash, 4600 block of Cherry Heights Road. Vehicle struck a tree. No further information was made available regarding the crash. A report was taken.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to East Second and Court streets Thursday morning after a caller reported his vehicle was struck some time during the morning. A log number was given to the victim for insurance purposes.

Dalton Leon Jones, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 500 block of East 3rd Street and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault and harassment.

Joshua Aaron Aljaouni, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 1000 block of West 5th Place on a warrant for three counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and four counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Police responded to the 1300 block of East 19th Street Thursday evening after a caller reported a male subject was wearing a costume in the area and appeared to be holding a weapon. Contact was made with the subject, who was wearing a Star Wars costume. He was carrying a nerf gun that was altered to fit the costume and advised he was just out for a walk. He was warned of his conduct.

Amber Raelyn Sanders, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 500 block of East 7th Street and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault and harassment.

Police responded to ta call Thursday evening that a female subject had been sexually assaulted. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Thursday evening from the 2700 block of West 2nd Street. Victim stated he left the vehicle in the care of an auto shop in the area and it ws missing.

Tamau Morris Tauala, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 800 block of Richland Court and is accused of first-degree criminal trespass. Kyle Brian Long, 30, Wasco, was also arrested and is accused of first-degree criminal trespass. Ciarra Morgan Fallon, 20, no listed address, was also taken into custory and and accused of first-degree criminal trespass and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A report was taken Friday evening from the 3000 block of Old Dufur Road after a victim reported her television was stolen.

Police responded to the 600 block of Pentland Street Friday evening after a caller reported a male subject was trespassing on his property after being told not to be there. Suspect was gone prior to officer arrival and a report was taken.

Police responded to Old Dufur and Lambert streets Friday evening after a caller reported there was a naked woman in the middle of the road. Contact was made with the female, who was fully clothed. She was given a ride to the hospital for an evaluation. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Saturday morning from the 1400 block of Jefferson Street after a victim reported his bicycle was stolen.

Sergio Arturo Moreno Aviles, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road and is accused of violation of a restraining order.

Salomon Sato, 19, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop at East 14th and Jefferson streets and is accused of reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A theft report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 900 block of East 9th Street after a caller reported someone stole the stickers from her license plates.

A lost property report was taken Sunday evening from the 400 block of Cherry Heights Road after a victim reported her wallet was missing.

Philbert Dean Lossing, 35, The Dalles, was arrested early Monday morning in the 700 block of Webber Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to Dufur Thursday evening on a report of a domestic dispute. Caller reported hearing a male and female yelling at one another in the area. Contact was made with the subjects involved. The male half is hard of hearing, and has a very loud voice and stated there was no argument. Both stated they were just talking loudly. They were warned of their conduct.

Marshall Allen Johnson, 35, Dufur, was arrested Friday morning in Dufur and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 4600 block of Cherry Heights Road after a victim reported some jewelry was missing from her home.

Deputy responded to the 5000 block of Discovery Drive Sunday afternoon on a report of an assault. Victim stated he was walking on the trail and was jumped by a male suspect. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Oregon State Police

Bryanna Kendall Gray, 25, Mosier, was arrested Thursday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 69 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

A female driver was cited and released for driving uninsured and driving while suspended during a traffic stop Friday evening on Highway 197 near Bret Clodfelter Way. The vehicle was impounded, and a report was taken.

Mark Robert Violette, 58, Bend, was arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop at the Highway 197 and Highway 30 junction in The Dalles and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Gilliam County

Casey Waylon McKinney, 25, Arlington, was arrested Friday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 149 and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Tristan Shane Yates, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday morning in Arlington and is accused of two counts of probation violation and two counts of providing false information to a police officer.

Regional Jail

Shawn Dee Swearingen, 31, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for contempt of court.

Charles Leigh Covington, 31, The Dalles, was jailed Sunday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.