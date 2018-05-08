TD golfers ready to bounce back next year

ON TAP WED., MAY 9 Prep Track and Field (Day 1) TD at District 5 Championships at Hermiston High School, 4 p.m. THURS., MAY 10 Prep Track and Field (Day 2) TD at District 5 Championships at Hermiston High School, Noon Prep Boys-Girls Tennis (Day 1) Sherman at 4A/3A/2A/1A Regional Tournament in Ontario, TBA FRI., MAY 11 Prep Girls Tennis (Day 1) The Dalles at District Tournament at Mountain View, TBA Prep Boys Tennis (Day 1) The Dalles at District Tournament at Hermiston High School, TBA Prep Boys-Girls Tennis (Day 2) Sherman at 4A/3A/2A/1A Regional Tournament in Ontario, TBA SAT., MAY 12 Prep Girls Tennis (Day 2) The Dalles at District Tournament at Mountain View, TBA Prep Boys Tennis (Day 2) The Dalles at District Tournament at Hermiston High School, TBA Prep Track and Field Big Sky Conference District Championships in Moro, 10:30 a.m.

As the season wore on, The Dalles girls’ golf team remained diligent in using extra practice time and participation on challenging courses to improve every aspect of their game.

Sunday and Monday, the Lady Riverhawks were on Sunriver’s Woodlands Course and posted a two-day total of 931 for 10th place at the Class 5A Special District 2 girls golf championships.

Over the 36-hole tournament, TD had several team and individual highlights with their two best team scores and four personal records.

On the first day, sophomore Lydia Evans (107), freshman Samantha Stansbury (110) and freshman Bella Evans (121) all carded personal-best scores and juniors Eliana Ortega (121) and Jaeden Biehn (133) were right behind to give the Riverhawks a season-low 459.

In Monday’s round on the Meadows Course, Ortega cut 23 strokes from her total for her career-best 98, which served as the team’s top individual score for the season, 219.

Lydia Evans added a 119 in the second round to get a 226, Stansbury hit for a 126 to get a 236, Bella Evans picked up a second-day scorecard of 132 and a 253, and Biehn dropped four strokes to 129, which gave her a 262.

Those scores put the Hawks at 931 to preserve 10th place, 66 shots better than Redmond (997) and just 44 strokes behind ninth-place Mountain View (887).

“I am so proud of each one of those ladies,” TD head coach Amy Wilson said. “Their character word today was grit. Perseverance and steadfastness just didn’t quite fit the fight each one of them had.”

The Bend Lava Bears shot a 375 on Monday to get their two-day mark of 733 for district-title honors by nine strokes over Crater (742) for their second consecutive team championship.

Both Bend and Crater advance to the 5A state tournament on May 14-15 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis, and they will be joined by Summit (753) and Pendleton (803), as the four team qualifiers.

In addition to Bend scoring a second straight crown, Summit’s Olivia Loberg, a junior, notched a 75 in each round for her 150 to secure back-to-back district medalist recognition.

Right behind Loberg was freshman Sophie Dalphonsi, also of Summit, as she claimed runner-up status (154) and Pendleton’s Megan George tallied third place (164).

While Bend, Crater, Summit and Pendleton are fielding full teams for state action, Ashland’s Ginny Cotton, was eighth at 182, Hermiston’s Grace Blackhurst had a 184 for ninth and Eagle Point’s Ryleigh Gainey ended her tournament run with a two-day tally of 189, giving that trio individual state berths.

After every tournament this season, coach Wilson sits down with each golfer to devise a plan of attack to improve different parts of their game, whether it is driving, chipping or putting.

Bella Evans said she needed to work on her tee shots, Stansbury felt a need to work her all-around skillset, Lydia Evans is focusing on making smarter decisions with club and shot selections, while both Ortega and Biehn are just looking to keep playing in the offseason to stay sharp for next spring.

With all five varsity players set to return to the links in 2019, there are reasons for optimism for the program under the tutelage of Wilson.

“This golf team finished their season strong with the most positive attitudes and the greatest sportsmanship,” Wilson said. “I can’t say this enough: I am so proud of these ladies and am already excited for next season.”