‘Left brained’ for the arts

After 10 years serving as director of The Dalles Art Center, doing everything from scheduling shows to scrubbing toilets, Carmen Toll has decided to retire at the end of next month.

She is excited to get back into her hobbies (particularly painting outdoors), which include volunteering at Maryhill Museum of Art, camping and traveling. She wants to take her husband and a camp trailer through Utah to see the national parks, she said — but, “Everybody tells me that I need to do Europe first because they don’t have handicap accessibility, and in this country, we have handicap accessibility,” she said with a laugh.

Toll’s career took several sharp turns before she joined the staff at the art center: She worked in veterinarians’ offices for 17 years before moving to The Dalles, and as a seamstress before that.

“Whatever happened to come my way,” she said about her career.

She began volunteering for the art center in 1987 after she and her husband moved to The Dalles the year before.

She was inspired by her son, who struggled with a learning disability but was well above average in art.

“I knew nothing about art,” she said. “I was raised by an accountant. So they suggested I come to the art center, and I got my son signed up for classes and stuff and have volunteered ever since,” she said.

When asked what she’s particularly proud of in her work at the center, Toll answered, “our children’s art camp has grown and is so awesome now. The quality of teachers, the number of students and everything, is just amazing — and they are the future of the art center, so that I’m really proud of.”

She is also proud of the center’s growing relevance in the community.

“I’m really proud of how much more, since I came on, we are a part of the community,” she said. “People see us as a section of the community, and we have many more people coming in.

“I think people in general are becoming more aware of art and how important art is for our mental health,” she added.

The art center’s showroom is split down the middle: One side features only art for sale by local artists; the other half is used for changing exhibitions.

A new show comes in every month and the items on the sales side are updated frequently, Toll said.

Most of her job as director has been scheduling art shows and classes, helping move art in and out, taking inventory and keeping careful track of the books — a job that’s especially important for grant writing. “[It’s] a lot of Excel spreadsheets,” she said.

“A lot of people think that if you’re a good artist, you can run an art center or an art gallery,” she said, “but a lot of times, they’re the worst people to run an art gallery.

“They have a stronger right brain, and you really need a stronger left brain to run a gallery.”

The board allowed Toll to take the art center’s classes for free during her first couple of years, and she developed a passion for art, a passion she hopes to spend more time on once she retires.

Most recently, she took a class from oil painter Chris Pothier, a resident of The Dalles whose work is the main feature of this month’s gallery show.

When asked what she will miss about the job once she retires, Toll said the atmosphere of the center.

“Being surrounded by art all the time is really incredible, you get great energy from it,” she said. “Artists put their own energy into a piece and you can sense that when you look at it. It’s really awesome. And that is wonderful to be around.”

Toll said she is excited to see how the next director will build off what she leaves behind.

She hopes to see the art center acquire more classroom space — but that would only be possible if a building was donated, she said.

“I’ve taken it to this level and this is as far as I really know how to go — I mean I got all the accounting, the QuickBooks, I’ve gotten inventory and computers right on down the line — because that’s more of the world I came from. Now somebody else can take it up to the next level. At least I hope so,” she said.

She advised whoever takes the job to realize that being director of the art center goes far beyond the description on paper.

“I had an instructor Chris Pothier come in, and he goes ‘where are you Carmen, I hear ya?’ and I’m like, ‘I’m here in the bathroom,’” she said, smiling as she retold the story.

“I had straddled the toilet, fixing the plumbing inside of it, and he said, ‘I can’t believe you have to do that.’”

“Welcome to my world,” she said with a laugh.

For more information on the center, visit https://www.thedallesartcenter.org.