Letter to the Editor: Endorsing Schwartz

To the editor:

I would like to take this moment to endorse Kathy Schwartz for Wasco County commissioner. I've known her since 1981. She is conscientious, thorough in her research, problem solving and most importantly, fair in her decision process. I found this to be especially true at one point when I had a professional disagreement with one of her health department policies. She remained calm, reviewed the facts of the issue and stated her position based on those facts; we resolved the issue.

This is a difficult job with the usual passionate concerns of citizens, often based on fear, or lack of information. To be successful and move ahead, we need her experience and skills in this very important job.

Dr. David Mack

The Dalles