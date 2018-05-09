The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Letter to the Editor: Fresh perspective

As of Wednesday, May 9, 2018

To the editor:

I urge you to vote for Kathy Schwartz for Wasco County commissioner. In addition to her exemplary qualifications for the position, county residents need diverse representation as policy decisions affect all of us. Schwartz will bring a fresh and meaningful perspective to the table.

Mary Gale

The Dalles

