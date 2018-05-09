Letter to the Editor: Join me for Schwartz

To the editor:

Kathy Schwartz is the right person to represent Wasco County as a commissioner. She has the experience of having worked with and for the people of Wasco County as the director of public health. In that capacity, she not only provided services to residents county-wide but, when funds were scarce, she worked with other county departments to hammer out budgets that provided needed services for the benefit of all, not just her department. Kathy also knows the value of community partnerships, that working together with others accomplishes more and leverages dollars to go farther than trying to do everything on your own. She will work to rebuild the relationships that have dwindled away over the last decade to revitalize the county commission. Her vision, experience, and desire to serve Wasco County citizens make her not just a good choice, but the best choice, for Wasco County commissioner.

Please join me and vote for Kathy Schwartz, county commissioner. Dan Ericksen,

The Dalles