Letter to the Editor: Make wise decision

To the editor:

I have known Kathy Schwartz for 20 years as a family member of one of her many neighbors on Mill Creek Road. I was delighted to hear that she is running for Wasco County commissioner because Kathy is someone I have admired for years.

She is a person with all the qualities one needs in a good leader. She has strong opinions coupled with the great capacity to actively listen to others.

I have observed her as a wonderful mother, filled with good humor and joy for her family. I have attended many Thanksgivings hosted by Kathy and she is always gracious, kind, well prepared and organized to feed the hungry horde.

Kathy is also one of the most intelligent people I know, with decades of hands-on policy experience in health care.

She is enthusiastic and dedicated to her obvious passion for people, her community and our shared world.

I urge the voters of Wasco County to make a wise decision; this may be electing Kathy Schwartz for county commissioner.

Chris Nelson

Portland