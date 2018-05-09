Letter to the Editor: Make your vote count

To the editor:

Registered Oregon voters in our area have an important responsibility to vote by this next Tuesday, May 15. In The Dalles, there is an official drop box right next to the courthouse on the Fifth Street side that allows you to drop off your ballot if you do not want to mail it.

Other drop box locations around our area can be found at: www.oregonvotes.gov/myvote.

In Wasco County, all voters can vote for a strong, problem-solving woman who is experienced in government and has leadership skills by voting Kathy Schwartz for Wasco County commissioner: She wants all residents' voices to be heard.

Democrats in the Second Congressional District can also vote for another problem-solver with governmental experience by voting for Jamie McLeod-Skinner. Jamie is anxious to work "across the aisle" to come up with solutions to many of the challenges we face like health care, environmental issues and energy policies.

Be sure to make your vote count and turn in your ballot by May 15!

Karen and Steve Murray

The Dalles