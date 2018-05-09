Letter to the Editor: Schwartz best choice

To the editor:

In the race for Position 3 on the Wasco County Board of Commissioners, we are very fortunate to have Kathy Schwartz as a highly qualified candidate with a track record of effective administrative experience with the Wasco and Sherman County Health Department. She will bring transparency and citizen input to county government because she listens and asks the tough questions. She is committed to engaging all the communities of Wasco County in forming policy and she has the heart of a proven public servant in her career as a registered nurse.

We need the perspective she will bring as a woman, a nurse and former director of the health department and also as a mother and grandmother. Much of county government is concerned with social services to veterans, youth and families, and public health —— and Kathy's professional expertise will bring a new level of competence to county government in these areas. Wasco County has great untapped potential and Kathy Schwartz is our best choice for moving forward together. Please vote for Kathy Schwartz for Wasco County Commissioner, Position 3.



Marta Moser

The Dalles