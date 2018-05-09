Letter to the Editor: Support Schwartz

To the editor:

Wasco County is fortunate to have Kathy Schwartz running for county commissioner.

As a former commissioner, I know that many of our best decisions were the result of our working together. Excellent communication skills are critical for a commissioner to be successful. Many of our best decisions and actions came as a result of healthy robust discussions with each commissioner sharing their perspectives while listening and learning from each other and the county management team.

I believe Kathy Schwartz has the expertise, listening skills and management experience that will bring the Wasco County Commission up to the next level.



As a past Wasco County employee for over 30 years, I support and encourage a vote for Kathy Schwartz as County Commissioner position # 3.

Bill Lennox

The Dalles