Letter to the Editor: Time for change

To the editor:

Kathy Schwartz has my vote for the next Wasco County commissioner. It’s time for a positive change and Kathy is the perfect person to represent our county.

Kathy offers a fresh voice on the commission that will represent the entire community. Her work as a registered nurse and public health administrator gives her a keen understanding of social services.

Kathy’s bilingualism also allows her to communication and represent all citizens.

Kathy is a problem solver whose keen intellect and willingness to ask tough questions is what we need in Wasco County.

Please join me and vote for Kathy Schwartz by May 15.

Jude Merrill

The Dalles