Letter to the Editor: Vote for progressive

To the editor:

I have known Kathy Schwartz as a friend, neighbor, and fellow health care professional for over 30 years. She has a number of qualities which will well serve Wasco County residents:

• She speaks Spanish, an important skill considering our county's changing demographics.

• She is an able administrator, which she proved in her tenure as public health department director.

• Speaking from the perspective of being a veteran myself, I know that she is interested in veterans and their unique needs.

• She is a good collaborator, able to see people and issues from many different points of view.

• Kathy is progressive, able to see how Wasco County livability can improve over time. It is important for each of us to make our voices heard, so please vote with your ballot, which you have already received in the mail. All it takes is a few minutes, a stamp, and a mailbox. Please vote Kathy Schwartz for county commissioner.

Edward Kice

The Dalles