For the Record for May 10, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent.

Thursday May 10, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

May 7, 3:04 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 10th and Cherry Heights streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

May 5, 10:17 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1200 block of East 17th Street on a report of a burn complaint. Upon arrival a very small, well attended burn was located with a water source present. Property owner had a valid permit and there was no problem.

May 5, 5:23 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1600 block of Lambert Street on a report of a kitchen grease fire that was upgraded to a structure fire while units were heading to the area. Nothing was showing upon arrival. Homeowner stated the fire was out. All area agencies coming to assist were called off. Homeowner was cooking on the stove and some oil caught fire. They used fire extinguishers to put the fire out.

May 7, 6:27 a.m. – Crew responded to the 900 block of East 2nd Street on a report of a fire alarm. Crews made entry into the building as no one was present and found water flowing at the sprinkler control valve. A responsible party for the building showed up and took over the building as there was no problem.

The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Friday, six on Saturday, nine on Sunday, and five on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Cassie Marie Crabtree, 33, Yechats, was arrested Monday morning in the 400 block of East 7th Street on a warrant for two counts of parole violation.

David James Jacobsen, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 400 block of East 7th Street on a warrant for post-prison violations.

Keith Emerson Grant, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 400 block of East 7th Street on a warrant for probation violation.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 3900 block of West 6th Street after an employee reported a female suspect fled the station without paying for gas and merchandise a few days prior. The incident is under investigation.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday evening from the 1300 block of East 14th Street after a victim reported one of his tires was slashed.

A runaway report was taken Monday evening from the 1000 block of Pomona Street.

Wasco County Sheriff

Rocky Allen Dexter Hamilton, 39, Hood River, was arrested Monday afternoon in Rowena and is accused of second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.

Deputy responded to Dufur Monday afternoon after a caller reported finding a deceased male subject in a vehicle. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

Carl Dean Roden, 67, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 110 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and probation violation.