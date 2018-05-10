10U Crush wins tourney

The Dalles’ 10U Cherry Crush softball team posted a 4-1 overall record and took home a championship trophy in two days of tournament action last weekend in Newberg.

In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Makiah Ivan, Lilly Marx, Sydney Newby, Ava Graves, Laci Hoylman, Despina Seufalemua, Makaila Collins, Bryce Newby, Hailey Johnson and Jackie Begay. In the bottom row are, from left, Jayden Hansen and Siyra Faulkner.

During Saturday’s pool play round, the Crush salvaged a split in two games, with a 16-10 victory against McMinnville, followed by a 16-2 loss to the Eastside Rough Riders, out of Gresham.

Sunday morning in bracket action, the Crush plowed past the South Valley Storm, from Junction City, 10-4, and defeated The Ultraviolet in a semifinal contest by a 9-5 margin. That victory vaulted the Crush into the final round versus the Rough Riders in a winner-take-all matchup. In that contest, both teams were in a close battle throughout, but the Crush eventually came away with the 7-5 triumph. Up next, the Cherry City Crush (7-3 overall) competes in another tournament this weekend.

