For the Record for May 11, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday May 11, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

May 8, 12:20 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 900 block of H Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

May 8, 3:44 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 197 southbound, milepost 36. Driver was driving uphill and negotiated a slight curve when vehicle left the roadway and struck the hillside. Driver was transported to the hospital in The Dalles with minor injuries. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

May 8, 6:27 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1400 block of West 6th Street on a report of a fire alarm. A vacant commercial building was found with nothing showing upon arrival. No water was flowing inside the building but there was an audible alarm. The building was walked through and no problem was found.

May 8, 11:24 a.m. – Crew responded to the 700 block of Sunset Valley Drive on a report of a burn pile that was starting to get out of control. Fire was started by the property owner in an open burn pile which spread to the natural vegetation in the area. The spread was slow and the terrain was mostly flat. The fire was extinguished quickly.

May 8, 6:15 p.m. – Crew responded to the 6500 block of Reservoir Road on a report of a burn complaint. Unit arrived to find an attended open burn. Property owner was standing by with a water source. Owner did admit he did not have a burn permit during contact. He was allowed to finish the burn but was told not to add anything to it and to get a permit for future burns.

The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Tuesday morning from the 300 block of West 12th Street after a victim reported a firearm was stolen from his residence. The incident is under investigation.

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Tuesday morning from the 200 block of West 15th Street. The vehicle was impounded.

A runaway report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 2400 block of East 14th Street.

Randy Anderson Piper, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 2600 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to the 700 block of Sunset Valley Drive Tuesday afternoon to assist the fire department with traffic control as they fought a fire.

Deputy responded to the 5900 block of Upper Fivemile Road Tuesday evening after a caller reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend earlier in the week. The incident is under investigation.

Regional Jail

Breann Marie Green, 33, The Dalles, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for first-degree criminal mistreatment and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Kathryn Gayle Granados, 26, The Dalles, was jailed Tuesday on a court commitment for a drug court sanction.

Shawn Dee Swearingen, 31, The Dalles, was jailed Tuesday on a court commitment for a drug court sanction.

Jimmy Lee Cain, 25, The Dalles, was jailed Wednesday on a court commitment for probation violation.