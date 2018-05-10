Riverhawks qualify four athletes for state

The action was heated on a blustery day in Hermiston Wednesday, as the Columbia River Conference District Championships kicked off with several standout performances from four 5A programs.

The Dalles High School had Samuel Alvarez, Gabe Lira, Justin Conklin and Kendyl Kumm each chalk up state qualifications, Alvarez coming off a victory in the 3,000 meters, and as many as 10 others advanced to Thursday’s finals in opening-day action at Hermiston High School.

“I am really proud of the kids who made it to state. They put in all the extra time and effort, so it is nice to see it pay off for them,” TD head coach garth Miller said.

After being squeezed out of state competition at last year’s district finals in third place, Kumm entered the spring with a sense of purpose.

The senior left nothing to chance in the pole vault event with a top height of 8-feet-11 inches for first place.

“I am so happy to see Kendyl make it to state,” Miller said. “She is one of those athletes that has kept on getting better this season and she came out strong today.”

Alvarez scored his first district crown with a time of nine minutes and 21.80 seconds to secure his 3,000-meter win, and right behind him in second place was Gabe Lira, who crossed the finish line in a personal-record 9:23.79.

“Both those guys ran a great race,” Miller said. “The win really worked against the long-distance runners, but Sam and Gabe, stayed close enough through the race and caught the two Hood River runners by the end of the race. It was a great strategic race for them.”

Conklin secured runner-up status in the high jump with his height of 6-1 to chalk up his first state berth in the high jump. He was a state qualifier in 2017 in the hurdles.

The Riverhawk girls had Addie Klindt (13.09 PR) and Emily Adams (13.27 PR) advance to the 100-meter finals, and both Jenna Miller (27.02 PR) and Jordyn Hattenhauer (27.95) moved into the 200-meter finals.

Denver Neill (24.10 PR) was a finals participant in the 200, Bill Burns (56.27) was a 400-meter finalist, and both Conklin (15.18 PR) and Glenn Breckterfield (16.81) were in the 110-meter hurdle finals.

Breckterfield also made it in the 300-meter hurdles after a time of 43.14.

Philip Dunagan finished third in the discus with 123-0 and he was third in the shotput with his personal-record toss of 45-0, and Josh Nisbet placed fifth in the long jump (18-11.25).

Rey Aviluz was sixht in the 3,000 (10:04.70), JR Scott added eighth in the shotput (38-0), Jonathan Knotts hit for sixth in the high jump (5-4) and Emmanuel Quevedo had a height of 17-11.50 for seventh in the long jump to wrap up the action on the track in Hermiston.

Tressa Wood had a third-place time of 11:43.17 in the 3,000, Emily Johnson was sixth (11:59.95) and Aspen Cook put up a season-best 12:52.02 for eighth place. Kumm also delivered sixth place in the long jump with her 15-4.25, and Tijen Kara added a personal-best 14-8.75 to get ninth place.

“We hope we can get some more great performances out of these kids to get more to state,” coach Miller said. “We will see how it goes. I am very happy with the way the kids have approached this district meet and I look forward to what they can do on Thursday.”