Letter to the Editor: Proven success

To the editor:

Wasco County has faced significant challenges during the tenure of Rod Runyon. Rod has stepped up and faced those challenges when others couldn’t or wouldn’t.

Incredible cuts in timber tax receipts for our roads and increased costs faced by all of us have been a challenge.

To understand how difficult that is, look at the hard working and dedicated officials of Hood River County struggling to balance their budget. Not an easy task. Those challenges for Wasco County have been met head on with great success.

Wasco County went from budgets that were in the red to budgets in the black, while adding significant reserves at the same time. No mean feat!

I have been here in Wasco County since 1967 and have never seen the level of respect, service and financial security any better than at the county now.

Rod Runyon’s volunteering and support for our veterans is exemplary. His time spent beyond the job description’s hours is amazing.

Rod SERVES the citizens of Wasco County. He is very well prepared on the subjects the county deals with. If he doesn’t know when you ask for information, he will find out and get back to you in a timely manner.

I am very proud to be a citizen of Wasco County and I know that Rod Runyon has a direct hand in how great our county leaders and employees are serving us. Vote Rod Runyon for proven success.

Mike Woodside

The Dalles