Letter to the Editor: Shame on D21

To the editor:

I’m beyond upset, angry, disgusted with the arbitrary politics involving attire for School District 21’s graduations.

Apparently, two graduating seniors gave up their spring term to go through Marine Corps boot camp. They will be flying back from California to participate in their ceremony but will not be permitted to wear their hard-earned dress uniforms.

One of these young men’s mothers was told the graduation was to celebrate “school” and not “career.”

Is not the purpose of their education to prepare the graduates for choices such as those made by these young men?

This small-minded decision by the inflexible administration is both discouraging and unpatriotic. Shame on you!

Margaret Davis

The Dalles