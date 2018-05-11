Looking back on May 13, 2018

Terray Harmon, Lucille Stephens, Gary Elkinton and Gary Conley contibuted to this report. Last week’s History Mystery photo, above, shows the preparation of the site where the remains of Native Americans buried on an island just above The Dalles Dam were interred prior to the flooding of the island by The Dalles Dam. The photograph was taken in the early 1950s. The location is at the end of Viewpoint Road, off of S.E. Frontage Road, East of Celilo Inn. Today a granite memorial is located in front of the burial vault. The memorial reads: “At final rest in this common grave overlooking the place they lived and died are the remains of members of a great American people. “Hunters and fishermen, they were the first to challenge the might Columbia on its wild race through the cascade barrier to the pacific. “Each season they called on the Columbia to pay its tribute in salmon, and when these members of the Indian tribes who fished here died, they went back to the river. “On a rocky island of the dead, now buried beneath the water, they joined their ancestors. “It was from now hidden Grave Island that the bodies were removed to this memorial point. “From here the spirits of the first to challenge the Columbia look down upon the work of those who harnessed the River of the West.” Terray Harmon said there was an upper and lower “Memaloose” or grave island, and those interned at the memorial above were from the upper island. Those from “lower Memaloose” were interred in a common grave near Dallesport. — Mark Gibson

20 years ago – 1998

Anita Hilleary hops on the city bus — commonly called the Link — and finds a seat among the other three passengers. If it weren’t for Link, she says, “I’d be stranded. It’s enabled me to get to a job I would otherwise not be able to get to.” Rider Virginia Ripley feels much the same way about the transportation system, which helps her get to her night classes at Columbia Gorge Community College.

A new automobile sales lot on Cherry Heights Road won the quick approval of The Dalles Planning Commission when it met on Thursday night.

Covered bike parking was given the heave-ho as The Dalles City Council approved the city’s new land use ordinance.

There were no easy decisions when South Wasco County School District directors confronted next year’s budget on Tuesday night. And, in the end, after board members voted to close one school, move seventh and eight graders to the high school, drop a principal’s position and cut nearly two teaching positions, they knew the next two years would only bring more financial losses.

40 years ago – 1978

Being 99 and continuing to sew, paint and crochet taxes the eyes now and then, but Mrs. Mabel Blaylock still enjoys her hobbies. She will be the center of attraction Sunday when relatives get together for Mother’s Day.

Kathy Mendonsa was officially confirmed Thursday as principal of the Mosier School. She will also coordinate curricula for grades K-6 in District 9.

A quota of 150 pints of blood has been set by Jerry Urness, chairman of the Lions Blood Drive on Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m. in the Civic Auditorium.

Oregon has shown the greatest percentage of growth of all three Pacific Coast states since 1970, the chief eoconomist for Pacific NW Bell reports.

How to cut down on spending escapes most people it seems, but there is a feeling it can be done. Man on the Street this week found that people feel spending by government can be reduced, yet they did not seem to have firm suggestions on how it could be done. At least half a dozen people just didn’t have any opinion.

WASHINGTON (UPI) — The United States is breaking 25 years of tradition and plans to start naming hurricanes after men as well as women, it was announced Friday.

60 years ago – 1958

Fire was well advanced when firemen answered alarm from 1008 J Street this forenoon. Billowing smoke formed large clouds before firemen quelled the stubborn flames.

Formal signing of contracts for the new Dalles General Hospital will take place tomorrow night at a 6:30 dinner meeting at the president’s hospital building. Official approval of details of the project has been given by San Francisco headquarters of the Hill-Burton hospital planning and development division, U.S. Public Health Service, the local board of trustees was advised.

First cherry fruit fly spray or dust should be applied not later than May 20, according to Bill Roberts, chairman of the cherry committee of the Fruit and Produce League.

Rep. Al Ullman, during his stop here yesterday on a swing through Eastern Oregon in advance of the primary election, called for a heavy Democratic vote Friday to pick “strong” candidates for office and for an even heavier Democratic vote this November to “assure full development of the Columbia river.”

CARACAS, Venezuela (UP) — Vice President Richard M. Nixon and Mrs. Nixon narrowly escaped serious injury today at the hands of a mob which attacked their official caravan with clubs and rocks.

80 years ago – 1938

The largest class of seniors in the history of The Dalles High School will be graduated here May 26, according to an announcement today by Paul Menegat, principal. The list of prospective graduates now includes 122 names, exceeding the previous record of 117, set in 1937, according to Principal Menegat.

Robert Evans, 20-year-old Toppenish, Wash., youth, was returned to Yakima yesterday afternoon by Washington state officers to face a car theft charge, it was reported today. He had been lodged in Wasco county jail after his apprehension by state police in connection with “borrowed” automobiles.

VATICAN CITY, May 13. (UP) — Pope Pius is preparing a vigorous attack against the German nazi attitude toward the Roman Catholic church, trustworthy Catholic quarters asserted today. It was said the pope intended to make the attack in the near future, at what he considered an opportune moment. Pope Pius has shown plainly his displeasure at the failure of Adolf Hitler to make the traditional visit to the Vatican during his stay at Rome as the guest of Mussolini.

LOS ANGELES, May 13. (UP) — Five Polish airmen, flying a new plane on a “good will” flight from Los Angeles to Warsaw, took off at 9:14 a.m. PST today on a non-stop hop to Mexico City, first leg of their journey.

100 years ago – 1918

Jehoiada Millard, aged 83, died Sunday at his home in West Thirteenth street, death resulting from Bright’s disease.

The funeral will be held at the Crandall chapel tomorrow afternoon at 2 o’clock, the Rev. Elbert E. Flint officiating. The Masons will conduct the services at the grave.

LOST — Bald-face mare, on upper Three Mile. Horse-foot brand on hip. City Market.

Charles McNeale, an Oregon miner, never heard of the war until May 4. He had been working a placer gold claim out in the mountains for four years. He blew into Reno, Nev., with $65,000 worth of nuggets, just in time for the tail end of the Liberty Loan campaign. Imagine yourself in McNeale’s place, if your imagination is capable of so great a feat.

SEATTLE, May 13. — Interned women quarantined for treatment of vice diseases, staged a riot at the public safety building at midnight Sunday when they were denied tobacco. They smashed every window.

WASHINGTON, May 13. — American forces in France are to be actively engaged in battle now and hereafter, Secretary of War Baker announced upon his return to Washington this afternoon. Contradicting the statement which was issued at Ottowa, Baker said: “The facts are exactly otherwise. American troops in France are now being used actively in battle, as General Pershing offered, and under the supreme allied commander.”

WASHINGTON, May 13. — Gutzon Borglum is preparing to wage a hot fight supporting his sensational aircraft charges. The sculptor today gave the senate military committee new evidence which caused Hitchcock to say that it might be necessary to call Borglum to testify in the senate probe.