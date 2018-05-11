For the Record for May 13, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent.

Sunday May 13, 2018

Accidents

Wasco County

May 9, 6:59 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, 5000 Block of Highway 30. Motorcycle and vehicle collision. A report was taken. No further information was made available regarding the crash.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

May 9, 1:33 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1100 block of Kelly Avenue on a report of a fire alarm. No smoke or fire were visible upon arrival. A complete walkthrough was done and no problem was found.

The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A runaway report was taken Wednesday morning from the 1100 block of East 9th Street.

Erica Lynn Marshall, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of East 15th Street and is accused of first-degree criminal mistreatment and fourth-degree domestic assault.

A dog bite report was taken Wednesday morning from the 100 block of West 2nd Street.

Police responded to the 3600 block of West 10th Street Wednesday on report of an altercation between two students. The victim declined to pursue charges.



A hit and run report was taken Wednesday evening from the 200 block of West 10th Street.

Randall Lance Mosqueda, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening near East 14th and Riverview streets on a warrant for failure to appear.