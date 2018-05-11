TD baseball drops Hermiston

The Dalles baseball team keeps its season alive with pitching and clutch hitting in a 9-2 victory over Hermiston Thursday from Bob Williams Field.
Senior pitcher Jordan Wetmore allowed two unearned runs in a complete-game three-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks for his second win of the season, first in league.
On the year, Wetmore is 2-6 with six quality starts and a 2.48 earned run average, and he moves his league record to 1-2 with a 2.62 ERA.
Offensively, the Riverhawks scored three in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth.
In the sixth frame, the Hawks used a bases-clearing, two-out, two-strike, double by Dalles Seufalemua to cap a three-run rally.
In all, TD pounded out 11 hits, with Seufalemua going 3 for 4 effort with a double and four RBIs to lead the way.
Senior slugger Henry Lee finished 2 for 2 with a walk, a hit by pitch, a run and an RBI; and Zach Anderson added two hits and three runs scored in three at-bats.
The Riverhawk softball team fell behind 9-3 through the first five innings in their 10-6 loss to Hermiston Thursday at 16th Street Ballpark.
TD totaled 11 hits, as Bailey LeBreton went 3 for 3 with a double, a homer, two runs and an RBI to spark the offense.
Belanger added a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI to go with her deep fly, Troutt was 1 for 4 with a home run, a run scored and two RBIs.
Kathryn Bradford finished 1 for 2 with two walks and a run, and Kilee Hoylman, Emma Smith, Ella Salvatori, Hannah Wallis and Emma Weir chipped in a hit apiece.
Both baseball and softball games were delayed due to lightning and moved from Tuesday to Thursday.
