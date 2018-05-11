TD gets athletes in 10 events to state meet Alvarez has two title runs; Kumm and Mullins also victorious

Samuel Alvarez claimed district titles in two long-distance events, Emma Mullins captured the 800-meter crown, and Kendyl Kumm tacked on top honors in the pole vault, as The Dalles track and field team racked up state berths in 10 events at the Columbia River Conference District Championships Thursday at Hermiston.

“I am excited for this group. They are hard workers and their hard work paid off with a trip to the state meet,” TD head coach Garth Miller said.

Alvarez tallied his first district win in the 3,000 meters on the first day, where he crossed the finish line in nine minutes and 21.80 seconds, and then he came out on top in the 1,500 with a mark of 4:17.61, just .57 seconds from his personal best.

“To go to state in one event is tough, but to be a state champion in two events is really impressive,” Miller said. “He loves to run, and he works hard. Mandi (Williams), his coach, has really prepared him for this.”

Kumm dominated the pole vault filed after posting a height of 8-feet-11 inches, and Mullins outhustled her 800-meter field with her final marker of 2:24.76, 1.12 ticks off her career-best pace.

“She has certainly peaked at the right time and is just hitting on all cylinders. She is just a tough runner,” Miller said. “To have her win that 800 and be part of that 4x4 relay team, running a solid leg every time there, is a great thing. It was a good performance by her.”

Added to the four firsts, Gabe Lira, Cameron Perez and Justin Conklin scored runner-up finishes for state spots on the boys’ side, with Lira putting in a personal-record mark of 9:23.79 in the 3,000 and Perez ending up with a season-best 154-2.50 to secure second place in the javelin.

“Cameron has had a bit of an injury and he finally got that worked out, so I am really happy for him that he worked through that and popped a good throw and was able to make a second trip back in that event,” Miller said.

Conklin set a personal record of 15.10 in the 110-meter hurdles and he turned in a height of 6-1 in Wednesday’s high jump competition to qualify in two events.

“Justin keeps improving,” Miller said. “It’ll be his second trip to the state meet, so I am excited for him to be able to focus on two things that he’s good at. I expect him to have a great showing at the state meet.”

Paulina Finn soared to second place in the high jump with a 5-2 and Mercy I’aulualo claimed her state bid in the shotput after a personal-record toss of 37-5.

“Paulina has also been a great addition to the 4x4 relay team and it was nice to see her get in for the high jump as well,” Miller said. “Mercy was able put it all together at the right time, again, with a personal record yesterday (Thursday). I am excited for her to be going with us down to Eugene.”

The 4x400-meter relay team of Liz Tapia, Hanna Ziegenhagen, Mullins and Finn punched their ticket after their second-place outcome of 4:22.04, 5.06 behind their previous best of 4:16.98 set on April 20 at the Kiwanis Twilight Invitational.

“They knew they had to run a good time and every one of them went out and gave their best effort, left it all out on the track and were able to get a trip to the state meet because of that,” Miller said.

The top-2 in each event earned state bids and some wild cards will be determined based on qualifying times and distances.

Philip Dunagan finished third in the discus with 123-0 and he was third in the shotput with his personal-record toss of 45-0.

Glenn Breckterfield placed third in the 300-meter hurdle finals following a time of 42.42, and the 4x400-meter relay group of Bill Burns, Denver Neill, Breckterfield and Jonathan Knotts hit their personal record in 3:35.03, but was edged out of the state for third place by runner-up Hermiston (3:34.18) by .82 seconds.

Burns was fourth in the 400-meter finals (54.79), Lira added fourth in the 1,500 (4:21.59), Steven Stanley wrapped up fourth in the pole vault (10-8), and Josh Nisbet had a 39-5.25 to notch fourth in the triple jump,.

The boys’ 4x400-meter relay group of Victor Spitzer, Yordi Sanchez, Neill and JR Scott combined for a 46.05, a shade more than half a second (.54) off their personal record, to nab fourth place.

Neill placed fifth in the 200 (23.97, a personal record), Knotts hit a personal record of 2:05.16 to get fifth in the 800, Breckterfield was fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (16.88), and Nisbet picked up fifth place in the long jump (18-11.25).

Even though a few of those athletes were not able to earn state berths, coach Miller is hoping they come back stronger.

“I am proud of the kids who competed at the district meet,” she said. “We had a lot of personal records. They have worked hard and showed improvement. I hope that keeps them hungry and coming back and wanting to continue to improve next year.”

The Hood River Valley boys’ group racked up seven individual titles and eight seconds for first place in the team standings with 91 points.

Hermiston (69), Pendleton (51) and The Dalles (49) represented the rest of the standings.

The girls had a handful of close third-place outputs with Ziegenhagen scoring a time of 2:29.46 for third in the 800, Tressa Wood finished with a third-place run in the 3,000 (11:43.17), and Emily Adams claimed third in the high jump (4-10).

Addie Klindt (13.30) picked up fourth place in the 100 and Jenna Miller placed fourth in the 200 (26.93, a personal record) and the triple jump (32-0.25, a personal record).

The girls’ 4x100-meter relay team of Klindt, Miller, Kumm and Adams turned in a 52.54 to take hold of fourth place; Wood added a personal-record time of 5:03.72 to grab fourth in the 1,500; and Hattenhauer was fifth-best in the 200 (27.65, a personal best).

Tapia was sixth in the 400 (1:06.19), Aspen Cook timed out at sixth in the 800 (2:38.76, a personal record), and Emily Johnson added a sixth-place outcome in the 3,000 (11:59.95).

I’aulualo scored sixth in the discus (95-8), Kumm put up sixth in the long jump (15-4.25) and Aileen Luna-Lopez garnered sixth place for her efforts in the triple jump (31-0.25, a personal record).

With an experienced coaching staff at his side, Miller has been able to attract more athletes to the sport and it has shown with at least one hundred combined personal records and an increase in state qualifiers over the last three campaigns.

“I am blessed to have the coaching staff that I have,” Miller said. “All our coaches have put in a lot of time and effort as well to get the kids prepared and ready to reach their full potential.”

Taking home top honors in the girls’ standings was Hermiston with 104 points.

Hood River Valley totaled five district champions and had six others qualify in the second place to give them second place with 72 points.

The Dalles and Pendleton each rattled off 42 points to end up in a third-place tie.

Qualifying athletes embark on their trip to Eugene for the 5A State Championships on May 18-19 at Historic Hayward Field.